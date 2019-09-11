Rushad Rana to join ALTBalaji’s Class of 2020?

MUMBAI: Apart from entertaining the viewers in MTV Ace Of Space 2, mastermind Vikas Gupta is also in the process of producing ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series Class of 2020 under his banner Lostboy Productions.



Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pandey will be seen playing pivotal roles in the show.



As per reports, Nausheen Ali Sardar of Kusum fame will also join the cast of the show.



The show is the second season of Lostboy Productions’ project Class of 2017.



Now, the latest update is that actor Rushad Rana is also likely to be seen in the project.



Rushad is known for his roles in Hip Hip Hurray and Sasural Simar Ka.



We couldn’t connect with the actor for a comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.