Ruslaan Mumtaaz EMBRACES FATHERHOOD; welcomes a BABY BOY!

26 Mar 2020 01:12 PM

MUMBAI: In the midst of the pandemic of Coronovirus when everyone is self quarantined and asked to stay home, common folks and a lot of actors are trying to make their lives productive by engaging in  various
activities such as reading books, cooking, working out among many others.

But the one person who seems to be going through a life changing experience is actor Ruslaan Mumtaaz. The actor has embraced fatherhood and is on cloud nine! He took to social media to share the same,

He mentioned how he was going to avoid putting up a picture of the baby for a couple of months given the current gloom and doom in the world but he thought that the news of a new life coming into the world will only brighten everyone day! He posted a picture of his wife with the baby and himself right from the hospital. And wrote:

26-03-2020 : CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby's pictures for atleast 3,4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day. I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I'm hoping my chota baby is a super hero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than he already is. I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children.

Congratulations Ruslaan!

