Ruslaan Mumtaz shares an inspiring story of wife Nirali

MUMBAI: Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali were recently blessed with a baby boy whom they named Rayaan. The couple announced the birth of their little munchkin on Instagram and it was a joyous occasion for the couple's near and dear ones.

Amid the lockdown, Ruslaan and Nirali are busy looking after their newborn and spending all the time watching him grow every day. Ruslaan and Nirali are setting major parenting goals and their Instagram posts are proof.

While Ruslaan can't stop adoring his newborn, Nirali is making the most of it by indulging in some activities apart from looking after her baby.

Ruslaan shared a beautiful picture of his family wherein the caption, he mentioned how Nirali kept herself busy throughout her pregnancy. Be it doing her work or working out in gym, Nirali made sure to keep herself busy and maintain a normal life.

Ruslaan feels Nirali has beautifully handled her pregnancy period and she is already set to be back in shape soon.

Take a look at the post:

Ruslaan's post made Nirali extremely emotional and she couldn't stop herself from thanking her darling hubby for being so supportive towards her.

Ruslaan and Nirali make really great parents!

