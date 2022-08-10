'Rust' cinematographer's widower seen kissing new woman 18 months after her death

'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins has seemingly moved on, less than two years after her tragic passing.
Rust

MUMBAI: 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins has seemingly moved on, less than two years after her tragic passing.

Matthew, the widower of the late photographer who was accidentally gunned down by Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Rust' in 2021, was caught kissing another woman 18 months after the shooting incident, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Matthew was spotted cozying up to the new woman during a stroll in Los Angeles earlier this week. The lawyer and film producer was seen still wearing his wedding ring during the outdoor outing at Griffith Observatory in the city.

In pictures obtained by The Post, the pair appeared smitten as they strolled around the scenic overlook while holding hands.

Matthew was seen putting his hand on her back at one point and they would stop to share an embrace and kiss. The lovebirds were also seen making out while sitting on a bench.

The woman has been identified as Katie Flynn. According to her LinkedIn profile, Katie is a video production coordinator at the observatory. She graduated with a degree in meteorology from Central Michigan University in 2015.

It's not clear how long the two have been together, but their sighting comes in the wake of charges against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting being dropped.

On April 20, the actor's lawyers announced that criminal charges against him had been dropped by prosecutors.

Baldwin's attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement, "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident."

However, investigations into the shooting and against Alec continue with prosecutors saying there's a possibility of charges being re-filed at a later point.

Halyna and Matthew married in 2005 and share one son together, Andros.

SOURCE: IANS

