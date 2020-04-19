That’s how our favorite actors and models has been quarantining!

MUMBAI: Our Daily routine has come to a halt since than PM Narendra Modi has announced nationwide lockdown, courtesy goes to the novel coronavirus pandemic. From our favorite celebrities to daily wage laborers, life has become miserable for all of us. We all have been trying to make this lockdown more productive and fruitful by investing our leisure time into the things which we always wished to do. Lets’s have a look at what our dearest actors and models have been doing in their free time.

Jagnoor Aneja, who has enthralled his fans by back to back two seasons of MTV Love School said “I am rigorously meditating these days, as this is something that keeps me positive at this crucial time. I also have been trying to go live daily on my Instagram with my television friends as it keeps my fans entertained. Apart from this, I am also trying my hands at cooking. I love to make new cuisines daily.”

“Lock-in has turned out to be the best leveler. Things that I thought were indispensable has become irrelevant. I keep myself busy with reading, writing, watching movies, working out at home. But most of all, I’m thoroughly enjoying every moment spent with family.” Super Model Sonalika Sahay

However, the charming and confident Mahir Pandhi, who was the winner of Top Model India uttered “ I am spending most of my time with my beloved family. Other than this, I am getting back to my music, talking all my friends with whom I've lost touch, picking new skills and getting innovative with workouts to stay fit. And yes, training people on video calls is the best part of my day.”

“The best thing about this lockdown is I am getting time to spend with my family which I usually don’t get because they stay in Delhi and me in Mumbai. We play lots of games these days like poker, tambola and watch movies, Netflix together, I am also watching the previous seasons of Big Boss. Apart from this, I am learning new dishes from my mom as she is a brilliant cook. We should see the brighter side of this lockdown as we are getting ample time to spend with our loved ones.” said Kirti Verma, Big Boss 12.