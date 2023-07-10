Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Contestant Kartik Krishnamurthy’s duet performance with Neeti Mohan left everyone emotional!

MUMBAI :After the raging success of its previous season, Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has returned with a bang, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. The upcoming weekend will see an entertainment extravaganza as the Sunday special episode will be graced by the star cast of 12th Fail movie- Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar along with the film director & producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra, as well as music composer Shantanu Moitra.

In this special episode, contestants showcased their utmost talent to leave an impression on the judges and guests. But there’s more to it! For the very first time, one of the judges took the stage alongside a contestant in a captivating duet performance. None other than Judge Neeti Mohan stepped up to share the spotlight with a remarkable contestant of the season, Kartik Krishnamurthy, as they beautifully rendered the classic song ‘Rim Jhim Rim Jhim’ from the film ‘1942 - A Love Story.’ Moreover, she was so emotional after performing with him that she couldn’t hold back her tears.

Neeti Mohan said, “I think today, all the accolades belong to Kartik, and no one else. I'm overwhelmed with emotion as I stand here. The moment I met Kartik on this stage was truly special, and I believe it is his weakness that is his greatest strength. He is actually living music every day, and he remembers every composer or singer’s name. I have never met anyone who is like Kartik, and I am out of words today. Whenever he stands here on the stage, I believe music wins and there is nothing more important than that. I am feeling so good that he performed his first duet today.”

While everyone on the sets was left emotional after listening to Neeti and Kartik’s duet, wait till you watch all the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants' performances in the upcoming episodes.

Witness Sa Re Ga Ma Pa special episode this Sunday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!

