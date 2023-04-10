Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants Nishtha Sharma and Sneha Bhattacharya Sing the Title Track for Zee TV's 'Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’

MUMBAI: Zee TV recently returned with a fresh season of its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has stayed relevant to music lovers across the country - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The show has successfully discovered some of the finest gems of the music fraternity including Shreya Ghoshal, Kunal Ganjawala, Kamal Khan, and Amanat Ali, amongst many others. The season has already started off with a bang. Apart from West Bengal’s Albert Lepcha who was the first OG performer to have won a chance to release an original single via Zee Music Co., the latest is that contestants Nishtha Sharma and Sneha Bhattacharya have landed an exciting assignment of singing the title track of Zee TV's new fiction show, 'Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’.

The captivating promo of ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ has already caught everyone's attention, and its title track is sure to leave a lasting impression. Sung brilliantly by the talented Sa Re Ga Ma Pa singers Nishtha and Sneha, the song beautifully encapsulates the intricate bond between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, promising to captivate the audience with its soul-stirring vocals and meaningful lyrics.

Nishtha Sharma said, “It was such an honour to mark my playback debut with the title track of Zee TV’s upcoming show ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’. I have recorded a song in a professional setup for the first time in my life, and it was nothing short of a dream. I was very excited and nervous before recording the song, but everyone made it comfortable for me."

Sneha Bhattacharya said, “I was really excited when I was approached to sing the song, that too for a fiction show. It was indeed a first-of-a-kind experience for me, I will never forget the moment I stepped into the studio and learned the nuances of recording. I am glad my hard work and diligence are paying off well. I would like to thank 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', for providing me an opportunity to showcase my talent. I hope I have done justice to it.”

While Nishtha and Sneha’s rendition of Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’s title track will definitely win your heart, the listeners will surely relate to the lyrics of the song as it beautifully touches upon the intricacies of human relationships.

