Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants Nishtha Sharma and Sneha Bhattacharya Sing the Title Track for Zee TV's 'Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 16:20
Nishtha Sharma

MUMBAI:  Zee TV recently returned with a fresh season of its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has stayed relevant to music lovers across the country - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The show has successfully discovered some of the finest gems of the music fraternity including Shreya Ghoshal, Kunal Ganjawala, Kamal Khan, and Amanat Ali, amongst many others. The season has already started off with a bang. Apart from West Bengal’s Albert Lepcha who was the first OG performer to have won a chance to release an original single via Zee Music Co., the latest is that contestants Nishtha Sharma and Sneha Bhattacharya have landed an exciting assignment of singing the title track of Zee TV's new fiction show, 'Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’.

The captivating promo of ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ has already caught everyone's attention, and its title track is sure to leave a lasting impression. Sung brilliantly by the talented Sa Re Ga Ma Pa singers Nishtha and Sneha, the song beautifully encapsulates the intricate bond between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, promising to captivate the audience with its soul-stirring vocals and meaningful lyrics.

Nishtha Sharma said, “It was such an honour to mark my playback debut with the title track of Zee TV’s upcoming show ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’. I have recorded a song in a professional setup for the first time in my life, and it was nothing short of a dream. I was very excited and nervous before recording the song, but everyone made it comfortable for me."

Sneha Bhattacharya said, “I was really excited when I was approached to sing the song, that too for a fiction show. It was indeed a first-of-a-kind experience for me, I will never forget the moment I stepped into the studio and learned the nuances of recording.  I am glad my hard work and diligence are paying off well. I would like to thank 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', for providing me an opportunity to showcase my talent. I hope I have done justice to it.”

While Nishtha and Sneha’s rendition of Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’s title track will definitely win your heart, the listeners will surely relate to the lyrics of the song as it beautifully touches upon the intricacies of human relationships.

Watch Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai every day at 06:30 pm only on Zee TV!

Sa re ga ma pa Nishtha Sharma .Sneha Bhattacharya Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai Shreya Ghoshal Kunal Ganjawala Kamal Khan Amanat Ali  Zee TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 16:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! Check out the cutest picture posted by Kunal Khemu to wish wife Soha Ali Khan on her birthday
MUMBAI: Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two shell major relationship...
Shocking! Ranbir Kapoor summoned by Enforcement Directorate with regards to online betting case
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on October 6 in connection with...
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants Nishtha Sharma and Sneha Bhattacharya Sing the Title Track for Zee TV's 'Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’
MUMBAI:  Zee TV recently returned with a fresh season of its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has...
OMG! From getting married at 18 to becoming the winner of Bigg Boss, Here's all you need to know about Shweta Tiwari!
MUMBAI:  While TV is an ever-expanding medium, with more new faces joining in every day, some actors were at the helm...
Hilarious! Shraddha Kapoor gives a befitting reply to netizens questioning her about her marriage plans
MUMBAI:  Shraddha Kapoor is no doubt one of the most bankable actresses of the Hindi film industry. Her career graph...
Box office! Fukrey 3 passes the Tuesday test, whereas The Vaccine war declined further
MUMBAI:  Indeed we can call this current phase the best of Indian cinema as we see more and more footfalls, and the...
Recent Stories
KUNAL KHEMU
Aww! Check out the cutest picture posted by Kunal Khemu to wish wife Soha Ali Khan on her birthday
Latest Video
Related Stories
SHWeta Tiwari
OMG! From getting married at 18 to becoming the winner of Bigg Boss, Here's all you need to know about Shweta Tiwari!
SAGAR
SAD! Ahead of Sagar Parekh aka Samar's exit, 8 actors who are no more a part of Star Plus' Anupamaa
Sapna Sikarwar
“A comedy actor can do a daily soap but a daily soap actor might face a little difficulty to do comedy” says Sapna Sikarwar from Star Bharat’s May I Come In Madam’s new episodes.
Rupali Ganguly
Aww! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly shares a touching note as Samar aka Sagar Parekh makes an exit from the show, leaves fans emotional
Vatsal Sheth
Amazing! Here’s Vatsal Sheth setting examples for all the new age fathers as he takes on daddy duties for baby boy Vaayu
Titli
EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' show Titli to go off-air; DETAILS INSIDE