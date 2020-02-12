Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs gets its launch date; Daayan to occupy Haiwaan’s timeslot

MUMBAI: Zee TV is set to roll the new season Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. The time the show will feature 90’s Legend Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and Kumar Sanu on the judging panel while one of the popular television host Manish Paul has donned the hat of a host.

Alka Yagnik has judged the previous seasons while Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan has been making his comeback on TV screens after a long time.

TellyChakkar has learnt that Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will be launched on 29 February.

As we know, Ekta Kapoor’s Haiwaan is going off air hence Daayan will replace Haiwaan at 7pm.

The 7th season of the show was hosted by Ravi Dubey while Richa Sharma, Shaan and Amaal Malik judged the show and a 14 year old Sugandha Date lifted the winner’s trophy.