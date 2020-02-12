News

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs gets its launch date; Daayan to occupy Haiwaan’s timeslot

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
12 Feb 2020 07:14 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV is set to roll the new season Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. The time the show will feature 90’s Legend Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and Kumar Sanu on the judging panel while one of the popular television host Manish Paul has donned the hat of a host.

Alka Yagnik has judged the previous seasons while Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan has been making his comeback on TV screens after a long time.

TellyChakkar has learnt that Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs will be launched on 29 February.

As we know, Ekta Kapoor’s Haiwaan is going off air hence Daayan will replace Haiwaan at 7pm.

The 7th season of the show was hosted by Ravi Dubey while Richa Sharma, Shaan and Amaal Malik judged the show and a 14 year old Sugandha Date lifted the winner’s trophy.

Tags Zee TV Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Daayan Haiwaan Alka Yagnik Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu Ekta Kapoor Ravi Dubey Richa Sharma Shaan and Amaal Malik TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's shaadi special in Indian Idol

In pics: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here