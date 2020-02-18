Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is a singing competition television series for children which airs on Zee TV. Children from across India come to participate in the show and are mentored by famous playback singers. Young children participate in this show and are judged on the basis of their voice quality, singing talent, and versatility in their performance.

Now, after a extreme long time, Zee TV is all prepared to showcase some fresh young talent on the show. It revealed a glimpse on Instagram and captioned it, 'Ab inn bachchon ke hunar ke aage sar jhukayegi puri duniya’.

Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and Kumar Sanu will judge the show, which will air from 29 February at 8 PM.

Well, the audience is super excited to watch the reality series.

