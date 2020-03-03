News

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs: Madhav Arora beautifully sings Rafi Sahab's famous song leaving the judges stunned

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
03 Mar 2020 02:19 PM

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs is back with the new season and the diehard fans of the show can't stop rejoicing. The first episode of the show proved to be a huge hit with the host Maniesh Paul making a dhamakedaar entry with the contestants. 

Even the judges and the grand jury got a huge welcome from the host Maniesh. 

After Zaid Ali's superhit performance which left the judges wanting for more, another contestant Madhav Arora stole everyone's heart with his mind-blowing singing. He sang the legendary Mohammad Rafi's song Na Ja Kahi Ab Na Ja and judges were left stunned. 

Madhav's performance took everyone down the memory lane as everyone was reminiscing Rafi Sahab's soulful voice. 

Madhav received several praises from Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Nayaran and also from the grand jury. 

Tags Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs Madhav Arora Rafi Sahab Maniesh Paul Mohammad Rafi Alka Yagnik Kumar Sanu Udit Nayaran TellyChakkar

