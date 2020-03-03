Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs: Maniesh Paul smashing entry as a host; Zaid Ali receives a standing ovation

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs is one of the popular singing reality shows of the small screen. The show had many successful seasons and the makers are back with the dhamakedaar season which is providing a wholesome of entertainment to the viewers.

Maniesh Paul who is seen as a host makes a smashing entry along with the kids and welcomes the judges Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan along with the grand jury.

On the other hand, with its first episode, we saw contestant Zaid Ali leaving the judges as well as the grand jury speechless with his performance. Zaid sings Adnan Sami's hit song 'Bhar Do Jholi Meri' from Bajrangi Bhaijaan and judges couldn't help but shower heaps of praises for him.

Lastly, the cute contestant also gets a standing ovation from Alka ji, Sanu ji and Udit ji.

A lot of more entertainment is awaited in the show.