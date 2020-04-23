Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs: When Jayas Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan performed together

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs is a very successful singing reality show on Zee TV. Little kids from the age of 5 – 16 can participate and showcase their talent. The judges of the show were Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali.

Remember the miracle child Jayas Kumar who was only 5 years old and gave a smashing performance on the stage?

Jayas, who is gifted with an exceptionally sharp memory and can memorise any song's lyrics in a very short span of time, has a rare heart condition--his heart is on the side instead of left.

However, his limitation did not stop him in any way. First, he was selected in the Top 15 of the season, and even when he was eliminated he continued to appear on the show and entertain the audience with his renditions. Judge Himesh Reshammiya also signed him for a song. He used to call him Chhote Bhagwan on the show.

In one of the episode, Shah Rukh Khan had come along with his director Imtiaz Ali to promote his movie Jab Harry Met Sejal. At that time Jayas had sung Jabra song from Fan and impressed the actor.

The performance was so good that the actor joined him and began to dance along with him. The judges also gave him good marks and complimented him on his performance.

Himesh said that he doesn’t know from he gets this energy and that too in such a young age. The little one is so good in memorizing the lyrics that even the audiences were shocked.

The best thing about his performance used to be that, he used to enjoy every bit of his singing.

Well, he wasn’t the winner of the show but had won many hearts.

