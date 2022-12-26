Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: Exclusive! Jaya Parda, Anandji Virji Shah along with his wife to grace the show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront in bringing exclusive news from the world of the entertainment business.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The show then came up with a ‘little champs’ version, and the show was a huge success. With the kind of talent that appears on the show, it is commendable, to say the least, and the kids are super talented.

The previous season was a huge success, and now the show is coming back with its 9th season which will be launched soon.

Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan, and Shankar Mahadevan are judging the show, whereas Bharti Singh is hosting the show.

The show is doing well for itself and is gaining good TRP ratings.

As per sources, Jaya Parda, Anandji Virji Shah, and his wife will be gracing the show.

They would be interacting with the audience, and the judges and would be encouraging the contestants to perform better.

Well, the contestants would be performing on Jaya Parda and Anandji’s songs, and it's going to be a soulful episode.

