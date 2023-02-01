Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: Exclusive! Kumar Sanu to grace the show in the upcoming episode

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs is one of the most loved and celebrated reality shows on television. Kumar Sanu to grace the show in the upcoming episode where he would be encouraging the contestants to perform better.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 19:13
MUMBAI :

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The show then came up with a ‘little champs’ version, and the show was a huge success. With the kind of talent that appears on the show, it is commendable, to say the least, and the kids are super talented.

The previous season was a huge success, and now the show is coming back with its 9th season which will be launched soon.

Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan, and Shankar Mahadevan are judging the show, whereas Bharti Singh is hosting the show.

The show is doing well for itself and is gaining good TRP ratings.

As per sources, 90s super singer Kumar Sanu will grace the show where he would be interacting with the contestants, judges and the host of the show.

He also would be singing with the contestants and would be encouraging them to perform well.

This would be the first time he would be gracing this season.

Kumar Sanu during the 90s was a top-notch singer and all his songs were chart buster hits.

The contestants will be singing all the songs sung by Kumar Sanu.

Are you excited to see Kumar Sanu  on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

