Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs: Exclusive! Rakul Preet Singh and Satish Kaushik to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Chhatriwali” 

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs is one of the most loved and celebrated reality shows on television. As per sources, Rakul Preet Singh and Satish Kaushik will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 17:49
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of the entertainment business.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and even this time, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The show then came up with a ‘little champs’ version, and it became a huge success. With the kind of talent that appears on the show, it is commendable, to say the least, and the kids are super talented.

The previous season was a huge success, and now the current season is doing exceptionally well and is loved by the audience as the talent in the show is incredible.

Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan, and Shankar Mahadevan are judging the show, whereas Bharti Singh is hosting the show.

The show is doing well for itself and is gaining good TRP ratings.

As per sources, Rakul Preet Singh and Satish Kaushik will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie

This will be the first time that they will be gracing the show this season.

The contestants will be singing all Rakul Preet Singh songs and will impress the judges with their performance.

Are you excited to see Rakul Preet Singh and Satish Kaushik on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

