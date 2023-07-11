SA RE GA MA PA Season 31! Exclusive! Shabbir Kumar, Jolly Mukherjee, Shailendra Singh to grace the show

Sare Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most loved reality shows on television and now the audience are loving the new season and the talent on the show is commendable. As per sources, legendary singers Shabbir Kumar, Jolly Mukherjee, Shailendra Singh will be gracing the show.
Shabbir

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The last season was telecasted in the year 2021 and the judges were Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan. The show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Once again, Zee Tv is back with the 31st Season of the show and the auditions have begun.

This season will also be hosted by Aditya Narayan and the judges will be Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya this time.

This season, the judges will be bringing in the best of talent and it would be difficult to judge the contestants.

The new season has begun and the fans gave it thumbs up and love the contestants on the show.

They would be interacting with the contestants and having some fun sessions with the host and would encourage the contestants to perform better.

The contestants would be singing the songs of the singers and would give them a tribute.

This year the talent on the show is commendable and it's becoming difficult for the judges to judge the show.

Well, the contestant would be super excited and nervous to perform in front of the legendary music director.

