Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31: Exclusive! Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya to grace the show

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The last season was telecasted in the year 2021 and the judges were Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan. The show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

One again, Zee Tv is back with the 31st Season of the show and the auditions have begun.

This season will also be hosted by Aditya Narayan and the judges will be Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya this time.

This season, the judges will be bringing in the best of talent and it's going to be difficult to judge the contestants post that.

The new season has begun and fans gave it thumbs up. They are loving the contestants on the show.

ALSO READ : Madhuri Dixit cooks Ukadiche Modak on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa)

As per sources, Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya will be gracing the show and the contestants will be giving them a tribute to them.

The contestants will be singing their songs and will take the audience to the good old days of the 90s.

It will be nostalgic feeling as their songs back then were chartbusters hits and were loved by the audience.

Well, they will also be having some fun segments with the host and the judges of the show.

Udit and Aditya might also perform together on their super hit sing Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from Gadar 2.

Seems, like the upcoming episode is going to be a treat episode for all music lovers especially of the 90s and early 20s.

Are your excited to see Udit and Abhijeet on the show.

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit Recreates 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' with Judge Neeti Mohan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa)