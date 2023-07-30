"Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will remain special as it gave me my first break" says Aditya Narayan

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/30/2023 - 18:00
Aditya Narayan

MUMBAI  :Over the last three decades, Zee TV has introduced viewers to some exciting non-fiction formats like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance and India’s Best Dramebaaz. These properties have not only emerged as immensely popular, talent-based reality television franchises, but they continue to rule the audience’s hearts and enjoy a robust following even in the current context. After the raging success of previous seasons, Zee TV’s iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is back to give the nation’s aspiring singers an opportunity to present their melodious voices and build a career in the world of music.

The latest update on the show is that Aditya Narayan joins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as host for the upcoming season, alongside esteemed judges- Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik. Aditya has always been a talented host whose charm and singing ability were spotted at a tender age by Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He has only grown in popularity with each passing season and is back to captivate the audience with his impeccable wit, and easy-going camaraderie with judges and contestants alike.

Aditya Narayan said, “I am really grateful to be a part of this show, once again. This is a platform where many of the contestants have achieved their dreams of becoming a singing sensation of our Country, and just like them, I have achieved a lot from this show in my career. I got my first offer to host Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2007 and the rest is history. This show has given me so much love, I don’t think I can express in words what I feel for it. It’s been 16 years since I hosted my first season of the show, and here I am set to host another one. It is nothing, but the pure love that makes me come back, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is like home to me.”

While Aditya’s excitement for the upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is palpable, the on-ground auditions have already kickstarted across the country. It has been a huge hit in cities like Guwahati, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Chandigarh already, with a huge number of talented singers vying for their spot in the Mega Audition round. With auditions yet to take place in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Vadodara, and Pune, the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa fever is set to grip the nation as the best singing talent tries to grab their spot in the competition.

 

Zee TV Sa re ga ma pa Aditya Narayan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/30/2023 - 18:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Archana Puran Singh gives it back to the trolls to body shame her
MUMBAI: Actor Archana Puran Singh, 60, refused to be silenced when a troll on Instagram attempted to ridicule her...
Woah! Shekhar Kapur opens up about filming the 'toughest scene' in Anil Kapoor starrer Mr. India
MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri-starrer superhero drama, Mr. India (1987) was considered a pathbreaking film...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sad! Kiran warns Harini, the latter forcefully agrees to everything
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Woah! Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra denies making a sequel to Rang De Basanti, here's why
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra made a film together, and till date, it is the best film made in the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Angad refuses to have any ties with Simran
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Angad refuses to have any ties with Simran
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Shekhar Kapur
Woah! Shekhar Kapur opens up about filming the 'toughest scene' in Anil Kapoor starrer Mr. India
Latest Video
Related Stories
Archana Puran Singh
Wow! Archana Puran Singh gives it back to the trolls to body shame her
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma brave 7 - 8 hours of Mumbai's heavy downpour for a romantic sequence
Karan Suchak
Karan Suchak from Star Bharat's 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' Shares His Wish to Explore the Horror Genre
1
EXCLUSIVE! Simran Tomar and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Nancy Roy roped in for Dangal TV's Mann Sundar
"- Aastha Sharma
“My dad got teary-eyed watching me in bridal get-up while shooting for Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan"- Aastha Sharma
Rohit Shetty is the perfect host and motivator
Arjit Taneja on his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey: Rohit Shetty is the perfect host and motivator