"Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will remain special as it gave me my first break" says Aditya Narayan

MUMBAI :Over the last three decades, Zee TV has introduced viewers to some exciting non-fiction formats like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance and India’s Best Dramebaaz. These properties have not only emerged as immensely popular, talent-based reality television franchises, but they continue to rule the audience’s hearts and enjoy a robust following even in the current context. After the raging success of previous seasons, Zee TV’s iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is back to give the nation’s aspiring singers an opportunity to present their melodious voices and build a career in the world of music.

The latest update on the show is that Aditya Narayan joins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as host for the upcoming season, alongside esteemed judges- Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik. Aditya has always been a talented host whose charm and singing ability were spotted at a tender age by Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He has only grown in popularity with each passing season and is back to captivate the audience with his impeccable wit, and easy-going camaraderie with judges and contestants alike.

Aditya Narayan said, “I am really grateful to be a part of this show, once again. This is a platform where many of the contestants have achieved their dreams of becoming a singing sensation of our Country, and just like them, I have achieved a lot from this show in my career. I got my first offer to host Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2007 and the rest is history. This show has given me so much love, I don’t think I can express in words what I feel for it. It’s been 16 years since I hosted my first season of the show, and here I am set to host another one. It is nothing, but the pure love that makes me come back, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is like home to me.”

While Aditya’s excitement for the upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is palpable, the on-ground auditions have already kickstarted across the country. It has been a huge hit in cities like Guwahati, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Chandigarh already, with a huge number of talented singers vying for their spot in the Mega Audition round. With auditions yet to take place in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Vadodara, and Pune, the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa fever is set to grip the nation as the best singing talent tries to grab their spot in the competition.