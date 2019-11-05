News

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' winner Debojit Saha back with a single

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Nov 2019 12:49 PM

"Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005" winner Debojit Saha, who has also sung in Bollywood movies like "Tees Maar Khan" and "Saheb, Biwi Aaur Gangster", has unveiled his new non-film single titled "Shukriya".

"'Shukriya' is a slow romantic track which will take you back to the initial days of your relationship," said Debojit, who is the singer and composer of the track.

The setting of the song is an office romance. It was released on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel.

"Debojit is an extremely talented artiste and to collaborate with him was a great experience. Debojit has worked very hard on the song and his dedication and hard work can be seen in the track," said the label's MD Naushad Khan.

IANS

Tags > Debojit Saha, Sa re ga ma pa, YouTube,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

TV Actors Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola shoots...

TV Actors Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola shoots in Delhi for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Karishma
Karishma Tanna
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Panchi Bora
Panchi Bora

past seven days