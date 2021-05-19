Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actor Harsh Nagar aka Anant flaunts his SEXY BACK and we bet you won’t able to stop OGLING at him!

MUMBAI: Harsh Nagar made his acting debut with Star Plus’ Saath Nibhana Saathiya and the fans are already in love with the way he carries himself and how he looks.

His chemistry with Sneha Jain is much appreciated. Harsh is also active on social media and he keeps sharing videos and small glimpses of how he spends time on the set from which we come to know about his bond with the actors. Apart from that, the entire cast of the show is more like a family and they keep sharing things and spend time with each other on the sets of the show. Well, it was only recently that we shared how well Harsh has transformed physically from a college-going boy to an actor and now, Harsh flaunts his bare back and we are absolutely in love with how his workouts are yielding him amazing results!

Take a look:

Concerning Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, the upcoming story is looking forward to Anant and Radhika's marriage track.

With Anant and Gehna's divorce drama, the story will move forward to Anant and Radhika's marriage.

Produced under Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a television drama series. A sequel to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, it premiered on 19 October 2020 on Star Plus. The show stars Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar in the lead roles. Sneha Jain is seen as Gehna Desai while Harsh Nagar is playing the role of Anant Desai. Akanksha Juneja, Anuradha Kanabar, Nadia Himani are also a part of the show.

