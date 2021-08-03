Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 fame Krutika Desai bags Dangal TV's Crime Alert?  

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting piece of information from the world of television.

Well, now we have exclusive information about Dangal TV show Crime Alert.

Dangal TV’s Crime Alert has been airing different sets of crime stories to create awareness among the masses.

TellyChakkar has learned actress Krutika Desai has been approached for the show.

Not many details about Krutika's character are out yet.

Krutika has previously starred in shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Baalveer Returns among others.

