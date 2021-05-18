Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Sneha Jain aka Gehna multi-tasks on the sets; here's how

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is one of the most popular shows which airs on Star Plus.

The show stars Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar in the lead roles of Gehna and Anant.

The duo's on-screen pairing has become an instant hit among the fans.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 returned with a bang after the success of season one which ran on the small screens for several years.

We have also seen how Anant and Gehna have constantly faced issues from some members of her family ever since they got married.

Kanak and her gang left no chance to create problems for Gehna. In fact, they tried their best to separate Anant and Gehna.

If that was not enough Radhika who was Anant's love interest is also behind Gehna and wants to throw her out of Anant's life.

Saath Nibhana Saathi 2 is constantly witnessing lots of twists and turns in the story.

Amid all this, the star cast never fails to have fun on the sets of the show.

And now, a video shared by Sneha Jain shows how she turns DOP on the sets of Saathiya 2.

Take a look:

Well, it seems Sneha Jain is quite keen on getting back on the camera and has developed much interest in this.

The actress is doing multi-tasking on the sets of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.

Based on Star Jalsha's Bengali series Ke Apon Ke Por, it serves as a spiritual sequel to the long-running TV series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

