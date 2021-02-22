Saath Nibhana Saathiya Actress Tanya Sharma announces her next Valentine Special short film 'Red Velvet' with director Jitendra Pawar

MUMBAI: Actress Tanya Sharma who played the role of Gopi's daughter on the popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya announces a special release of her upcoming short film 'Red Velvet', releasing this Valentine's Day

The short film is directed by Jitender Pawar.

'Red Velvet' will be exclusively released on Hungama App and will be available from 13th February night. The short film is based on a plot of a 25 years old girl, how she spends her valentine's with her love in the most heart touching and emotional way.

Speaking about this director Jitender Pawar says, " I am very sure this story will not only touch the hearts of the youth but everyone out there. This Valentine's Special short film is a very pleasing and I would say teaching the meaning and the special feeling of love which has now been lost in today's day and age,"

" During the covid times a lot of people have been suffering through loneliness and depression so it's our duty to once again promote love and positivity and this short film does the job" added the director.

The short film is produced by Dhirender Thakur and Co-produced by Deepika Sisodia under the banner of Shila Devi Films (SDF).

So be ready tonight to watch this Amazing Valentine's Special, Hungama App exclusively short film 'Red Velvet'. Stay tune to know more !!

