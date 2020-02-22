Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Lovey Sasan and husband Koushik Krishnamurthy blessed with a baby boy

MUMBAI: Post Jay Bhanushali-Mahii Vij, Karan Patel- Ankita Bhargava, yet another TV actress have embraced parenthood.

Lovey Sassan of Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame and husband Kaushik Krishnamurthy became proud parents of a baby boy yesterday.

Koushik and Lovey got married last year on 10th February in Amritsar.

Lovey recently took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures from her baby shower wherein she looked extremely beautiful in the green saree. Her face looked radiant with pregnancy glow. She captioned pictures as “Captions aren’t suitable to describe this feeling”

Have a look at the pictures:

Here’s wishing the beautiful couple a heartiest congratulations from the entire team of TellyChakkar.com. May the baby be in the pink of his health.

Post your wishes for Lovey and Kaushik in the comment section below.

