News

Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Lovey Sasan and husband Koushik Krishnamurthy blessed with a baby boy

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
22 Feb 2020 10:56 AM

MUMBAI: Post Jay Bhanushali-Mahii Vij, Karan Patel- Ankita Bhargava, yet another TV actress have embraced parenthood.

Lovey Sassan of Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame and husband Kaushik Krishnamurthy became proud parents of a baby boy yesterday.

Koushik and Lovey got married last year on 10th February in Amritsar.

Lovey recently took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures from her baby shower wherein she looked extremely beautiful in the green saree. Her face looked radiant with pregnancy glow. She captioned pictures as “Captions aren’t suitable to describe this feeling”

Have a look at the pictures: 

Here’s wishing the beautiful couple a heartiest congratulations from the entire team of TellyChakkar.com. May the baby be in the pink of his health.

Post your wishes for Lovey and Kaushik in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Saath Nibhana Saathiya Lovey Sasan Koushik Krishnamurthy Jay Bhanushali Mahii Vij Karan Patel Ankita Bhargava beautiful couple TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol season 11 finale

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here