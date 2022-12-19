Saavi and Nityam from Saavi ki Savaari gate crash this party on another set?

MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to audience attention. It symbolizes women empowerment as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Savi is riding an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

The show is being loved and cherished a lot by fans and they couldn’t be happier with the show’s progress. The show is also gaining popularity, day by day.

Samridhi Shukla plays the role of Saavi on the show and she made her acting debut in the movie Taj Mahal 2 and her TV debut with the show Savi Ki Savaari.

She is quite active on social media and often takes to social media to share sneak peeks of her personal and professional life on social media with her fans.

Actors often spend a lot of time on set shooting and television shows are constant hard work and long hours. Sometimes actors find a way to keep themselves entertained with onset shenanigans, something similar happened on the sets of Saavi ki Savaari when Farman and Samridhi who play the roles of Nityam and Samridhi and she took to Instagram to share a fun moment someone captured of them sneaking at another set and it is hilarious, check it out:

Meanwhile, on the show, we will see major twists and turns taking place, while on one hand Dimpi’s husband gives her the shock that he does not want to support her anymore and she is left wondering why.

On the other hand, we will see that Sonam is scared that her secrets will come out and that it will be Nityam who reveals her secrets, and that after the truth is exposed she will be devastated and nobody will believe her lies after that.

At the same time, Nityam walks out and Sonam is worried that Nityam will expose her with the help of someone else and she is trying to figure out who that person is.

