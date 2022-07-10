Saavi ki Savaari: AWW! Check out the special connection of Samridhi aka Saavi with THIS person on set

MUMBAI : Saavi, a 21-year-old girl, rides a rickshaw in order to run her house and fund her education. In a twist of events, she ends up marrying a youth icon - Nityam Dalmia. The narrative is about the two finding love in this forced relationship.

Samridhi Shukla plays the titular role of Saavi. She is being praised a lot for her performance on the show.

Indira Krishnan plays the role of Vedika in the show.

The two share a great rapport and recently even shared a glimpse from the set. The caption said, Bond” while Samridhi shared it saying, “besties”. It seems like the duo have a great bond and enjoy their time on set.

Samridhi Shukla started her career as a dubbing artist and gave her voice in The Kissing Booth 2 (Hindi), Gunjan Saxena (English) and Project Power (Hindi).

Indira Krishnan is well known for her appearance in television shows like Krishnaben Khakhrawala (2010) as Krishna Ravi Patel on Sony TV and Krishnadasi (2016) as Krishnadasi Kumudini on Colors TV.

The show is doing well and is loved by the audience.

