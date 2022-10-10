Saavi ki Savaari: OMG! What is wrong with Samridhi aka Saavi and Mansi aka Dimpy?

MUMBAI: Saavi, a 21-year-old girl, rides a rickshaw in order to run her house and fund her education. In a twist of events, she ends up marrying a youth icon - Nityam Dalmia. The narrative is about the two finding love in this forced relationship.

Samridhi Shukla plays the titular role of Saavi. She is being praised a lot for her performance on the show while Mansi Srivastava plays the role of Dimpy in the show.

The two share a great bond on and off-screen. They recently took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses of the fun on the sets between shots. We can see the two having fun with filters and having a gala time.

