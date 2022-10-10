Saavi ki Savaari: OMG! What is wrong with Samridhi aka Saavi and Mansi aka Dimpy?

The show is doing quite well and the fans love to know what keeps brewing off-screen as well.  Here are some fun glimpses from the sets of the show.

MUMBAI: Saavi, a 21-year-old girl, rides a rickshaw in order to run her house and fund her education. In a twist of events, she ends up marrying a youth icon - Nityam Dalmia. The narrative is about the two finding love in this forced relationship.

Samridhi Shukla plays the titular role of Saavi. She is being praised a lot for her performance on the show while Mansi Srivastava plays the role of Dimpy in the show.

The two share a great bond on and off-screen. They recently took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses of the fun on the sets between shots. We can see the two having fun with filters and having a gala time.

The track is taking interesting turns and the audience can’t wait to find out what happens next.

Samridhi Shukla started her career as a dubbing artist and gave her voice in The Kissing Booth 2 (Hindi), Gunjan Saxena (English) and Project Power (Hindi).

Mansi Srivastava is an Indian television actress. She made her television debut in 2012 through Suvreen Guggal and gained popularity with her performances in Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Sasural Simar Ka, Ishqbaaaz, Divya Drishti and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

