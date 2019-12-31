News

SAB TV’s Mahila Police Thana gets its launch date

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
31 Dec 2019 04:55 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on forefront reporting exclusively about SAB TV’s upcoming comedy show titled ‘Mahila Police Thana’.

Mahila Police Thana is produced by Jay Mehta Productions. It will revolve around police station headed by only female cops. We have already reported about actresses who are roped in for the show are Phir Subha Hogi fame Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik, who was last seen in Gathbandhan and Jiji Maa fame Bhavika Sharma and Namah fame Yukti Kapoor.

Also, Partners fame Yashkant Sharma and Gaurav Wadhwa, best known for his stint in shows like Thapki Pyar Ki will be seen playing male leads in the show opposite Bhavika Sharma.

TellyChakkar has learnt that Mahila Police Thana will most likely go on air from 10 February mostly at 10pm. Now, let’s wait and watch if channel pull plug on its one of the on-going shows or there will be re-shuffle in time slots! 

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with more details. Stay tuned!

Tags > SAB TV, Mahila Police Thana, Jay Mehta Productions, Phir Subha Hogi, Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik, Gathbandhan, JiJi Maa, Bhavika Sharma, Namah, Yukti Kapoor, Thapki Pyar Ki, TellyChakkar,

