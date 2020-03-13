SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to spread awareness on Coronavirus

MUMBAI: Coronavirus has created a scare among the folks all across the globe and there are many advertisments, advertorials being telecast and broadcast to spread the message of taking necessary precautions. The entertainment industry too is contributing in a big way, particularly television shows.

Earlier in the day, we reported about acclaimed producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary distributing masks, gloves and hand sanitizers on the sets of his show as a precautionary measure. We also are aware that producer Rajan Shahi too has announced the units of all his shows to be very careful about their health. Now talking about spreading awareness through television shows, television’s longest running and popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always been a step ahead when it comes to awareness and educating society. Its rib tickling comical episodes along with conveying a good message for society has set an example on Indian Television.

And this time again the show producer Asit Modi has taken an initiative to spread awareness and educate the masses on Coronavirus by showcasing an episode which will revolve around precautionary measures to be taken for the global virus threat.

We hear that makers are working on the script and they are expected to shoot the same beginning next week.

We really appreciate Asit Modi’s decision and we hope it helps viewers seek more knowledge about the virus and how they can be careful!