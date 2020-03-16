Sacchin Shrof: Staying fit is important to achieve success in life

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' actor Sacchin Shrof says he enjoys a healthy lifestyle.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/24/2022 - 17:45
Sacchin Shrof

MUMBAI:  'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' actor Sacchin Shrof says he enjoys a healthy lifestyle.

He asserts: "A healthy lifestyle keeps you fit, energetic and is always encouraging. I believe healthy living is a way to enjoy more aspects of your life and can help you feel better. And for adopting a healthy style one doesn't have to overhaul their entire life overnight.

"It's pretty easy to make a couple of small changes that can steer you in the direction of improved well-being. And once you make one change, that success can motivate you to continue to make more positive shifts."

Sacchin also known for featuring in shows like 'Balika Vadhu', 'Tumhari Paakhi', 'Paramavatar Shri Krishna' and others enjoys swimming and cycling in free time.

He adds: "Whenever I'm free from shoots I enjoy cycling or swimming and find it so relaxing. Apart from the gym there are other ways that help me to enjoy exercising. Since childhood I have enjoyed cycling and swimming. And they benefited me with many surprising results. I personally believe staying fit is important to achieve success in life."

SOURCE : IANS 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sacchin Shrof Balika Vadhu Paramavatar Shri Krishna Tumhari Paakhi TellyChakkar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/24/2022 - 17:45

