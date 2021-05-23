Sachal Tyagi says it’s a challenge to play a character that has already been established by someone else: Happy that people have accepted me as Shakti

MUMBAI: Sachal Tyagi’s replacing Jaswant Menaria to portray Shakti Thakur in Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 made news. His performance is getting noticed. It seems the audience have accepted the actor as Shakti.



“Shakti’s character is more or less on the same lines like it was before. But I have added certain nuances to it to give it some fresh dimension. Shakti is rude and wicked. He hates Pratigya… I don’t relate to this character in any manner. I am a totally different person,” says the actor, who has also done shows such as Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Mata Ki Chowki.



Happy with the response, the actor adds, “The feedback has been inspiring. It is always a challenge when you play a character that has already been established by someone else. So, I’m really happy that people have accepted me as Shakti Thakur. Fans often write in to say how much they hate him. Some even have asked if there is a possibility of him becoming a better human being.”



The first season had a successful nine-year run, ask if he was expecting a similar response this time too and he says, “Definitely. Sooner or later it should always connect with the audience, as it had in the first season. Fans are awesome. Their love and support keep us afloat. I hope this time too we continue to entertain our fans for a long time.”



Talking about working with Rajan Shahi, the actor praises the producer’s understanding of the pulse of the audience. “I am very happy to work with Rajan Sir. He is a good-hearted person and an amazing show maker. He regards his actors and crew members of all the shows as his family. He has this amazing style of work we don’t usually come across in the industry. He remains accessible for even the minutest of matters,” he adds.

Sachal, who is presently shooting for the show, shares his experience working amid the raging pandemic. “Things are just as they should be. All precautions in place, everyone is following norms and making sure that we eat right, take rest and keep our immunity levels high. We have to keep moving, this way or that way. Hurdles make us evolve. I just wish and pray that this mayhem gets over and our earlier times come back,” he ends.