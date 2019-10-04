Sachin Pilgaonkar’s employee sells family’s awards; gets arrested

MUMBAI: Sachin Pilgaonkar has filed a Police complaint against his employee for stealing and selling his and his father’s awards. The Santacruz police have arrested the accused, Amrut Solanki, who has been working under the Producer, Director and actor for the past sixteen years.

Sachin who has been working in the industry since his childhood has won several awards and accolades for his excellent performance. However, the actor came across a troubling situation when he couldn’t find his and his father’s some of the trophies. Sachin’s father Sharad Pilgaonkar worked as an actor, director, singer and producer in the Marathi film industry from 1977 to 1984.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Solanki stole ten awards in this year alone and sold them for mere 300-400 rupees each. On Thursday, Sachin’s wife Supriya Pilgaonkar visited their Santacruz office and found out that some of the trophies awarded to her father-in-law and her husband during his childhood were missing. Upon asking Solanki, he revealed that he had stored them in a sack as the office was under renovation but Supriya couldn’t find any of the awards and informed her husband about the same.

According to Police, the accused has admitted to stealing and selling the award. He has been arrested. Some of the awards were bestowed by the Maharashtra government and the Police are trying to find out whom he stole them for.