News

Sachin Tendulkar shares photo from Nepal; Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala’s Mohit Malik likes the post

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Nov 2019 07:10 PM

MUMBAI: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is the inspiration of every budding cricketer. His inspiring journey also inspires people who are not into this sport. He has a crazy fan following worldwide. And whenever he shares his pictures on social media, fans go gaga over him. 

He has once again shared a post to update his fans and the same has been liked by none other than popular TV actor Mohit Malik, who is known for the show, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. 

Sachin took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself. Praising Kathmandu, he wrote beside the picture, “ Nepal! Happy to be here in Kathmandu. Such a beautiful city!” And television actor Mohit liked his post. 

Check out Sachin’s post right here:

Tags > Mohit Malik, Sachin Tendulkar, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Gautam Rode celebrates Children's Day with...

Gautam Rode celebrates Children's Day with underprivileged kids
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh

past seven days