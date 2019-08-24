Sacred Games 2 again finds itself mired in controversy

MUMBAI: Netflix’s Sacred Games went on to earn huge popularity. And recently, the wait for the second season ended when it released on 15 August. The show stars actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqi, Saif Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi. However, time and again, the show has also found itself mired in controversies.

The show now finds itself in another controversy by dragging the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority Of India) into the mess. Robert Baptiste, whom Twitterati knows better by his moniker, Elliot Alderson (inspired by the lead character's name from Mr Robot) is a French security researcher, known for exposing various breaches and vulnerabilities in the Aadhaar database. Of course, the UIDAI has been denying his findings and reiterating that Aadhaar is quite safe.

Take a look at Elliot’s tweet.

Yes this is a valid #Aadhaar card. You can check by yourself: Sacred Games s02e03 — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) August 23, 2019

The above scene is taken from the third episode of the second season, when Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan)'s team, while investigating the whereabouts of the doomsday conspiracy, comes across a file with Aadhaar details.

Elliot has confirmed that the details shared in the above screenshot are for real.