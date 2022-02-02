Sad: Actor-filmmaker Amitabh Dayal passes away at 51!

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Amitabh Dayal, 51, has passed away following a massive heart attack.

Dayal has worked in films like Kagaar: Life on the Edge (2003) with Om Puri, Bhojpuri film Rangdari (2012) and Raj Babbar’s Dhuaan (2013), Amitabh Bachchan’s Virrudh (2005). He also worked on P. Akash’s Dillagi…Yeh Dillagi (2005), the film started Dharmendra, Rati Agnihotri and Kapil Dev, but never saw light of the day.

Dayal is survived by his daughter and wife Mrinalini.

Patil told indianexpress.com, “He passed away at 4.30 am today, he was in the hospital for the last few days after suffering a massive heart attack on January 17. He then tested positive for Covid-19 but later on also tested negative.”

“We will be doing his last rites in Mumbai. Amitabh’s family is from Chhattisgarh so we are waiting for his relatives to come in before the funeral,” she added.

In his last post on Instagram Dayal had shared a video of himself from the hospital and wrote a motivational message about never giving up. He had written, “Never give up … god is waiting to give you the best keep fighting .love all A.D.”

CREDIT: Indian Express