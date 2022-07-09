SAD! After playing lead roles, THESE actors of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are now playing supporting characters; Find out details here

The industry has always been tough to survive. There are many actors who once played central roles, and are now playing supporting characters. Find out details here.

MUMBAI: The acting industry has always been tough and cruel to its people or the ones wanting to be a part of it.  There comes a time when the actors cease to receive offers of roles for lead characters. Talking about the television world, there are multiple actresses who were once playing lead roles and are now playing supporting characters in shows.

Here are the names of a few such actresses:.

1   Parul Chauhan Thakkar:

She is an Indian television actress best known for her portrayal as Ragini Sharma in Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai. She even won the award for best actress for this role in 2008. Before venturing into acting, she did modelling. In 2009, she participated as a contestant in the reality series Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3. She recently played the stepmother of Kartik and Keerti. She was even about to play the role of a grandmother before she quit the show in 2019 as she wasn’t ready to play such a role at her age. She was even part of shows like Punar Vivaah, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Rishton Se Badi Pratha, to name a fewpopular ones.

2.  Kshitee Jog:

She is an Indian television actress popularly known for her role of Naitik and Rashmi's step-mother; Mishti's grandmother; Naksh, Gayatri and Naira's step-grandmother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the spin off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Earlier, she has played the central role of Saraswati Garodia in Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and multiple Marathi shows such as Gandh Phulancha Gela Sangun, Fu Bai Fu and more. She was even a part of the famous Netflix series Mismatched recently.

3.  Niyati Joshi

Niyati is currently a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Swarna Goenka who is Manish’s 2nd wife and Kartik’s step mother. She was a part of the hit show Kumkum and some Gujrati content as well. She is a 37 year actress playing the role of a step-grandmother at such a young age.


4.  Sachin Tyagi

Sachin Tyagi is a prominent name in the television industry who has shown up in various ads and TV shows. He was a part of one of the most famous shows Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He later played the parallel lead in the show Kajjal. Sachin was then seen portraying the character of Vedant Sehgal on Zee TV’s Tumhari Disha and posted that on the show The Adventures of Hatim on Star Plus. He was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Manish Goenka, ie, Kartik’s father.

After playing such iconic and central characters, these actors are now playing supporting characters to the lead ones. It makes us question the whole system and how difficult it is to survive and stay in the game.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

