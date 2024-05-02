SAD! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain pet “Scotch” passes away

Ankita and Vicky recently were in the headlines for their stint in Bigg Boss and now the couple is mourning the death of their beloved pet dog “Scotch”. No doubt that it’s a very difficult time for the two to cope up with the loss.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 13:39
Ankita

MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had made headlines these days for their participation in the reality show “Bigg Boss Season 17”

Their game was loved by the audience and both had reached the finale of the show, where Vicky was eliminated just a few days before the finale whereas Ankita was one of the finalists of the show and she emerged as the third runner up of the show.

The one thing that had grabbed the audience’s attention was the constant fights that the two used to have and the things that the actress’s mother – in – law has said but then post the show things were sorted.

( ALSO READ - Exclusive! Vicky Jain reveals if he regrets doing Bigg Boss Season 17; talks about being the audiences’ favorite and shared his thoughts on Ankita Lokhande’s eviction

Vicky in many interviews had said that the situation that happens in the show is not to be judged as the circumstances inside the house are tough and hence the fights came out the way it is, but life is beyond the show and at home were absolutely fine.

But now it seems tough time for Ankita and Vicky as they have lost their beloved pet dog “Scotch”

Ankita shared the photo of her pet and captioned it saying “Hey buddy mamma will miss you so much, Rest in peace scotch”

Vicky Jain also shared the photo and wrote “Will miss you scotch”

Well, there is no doubt that losing a pet is heartbreaking and it is difficult for one to move on.

They are not less than a child to their owners and it’s the most painful feeling to not see your child around.

Stay Strong Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain!

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

( ALSO READ ; Whoa! Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s home as big as Ambani’s home Antilla? Tehelka aka Sunny Aryaa spills the beans


 
 

Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Season 17 Reality show Colors Endemol Salman Khan pet Scotch TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 13:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Bigg Boss Season 8 contestant Sushant Divgikar makes her relationship official on social media
MUMBAI : Sushant Divgikar rose to fame when he represented India  at Mr Gay World 2014.He won various special awards...
Pandya Store: Shocking! Shashank approaches Suman with a marriage proposal for Natasha
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
OH NO! Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Khanzaadi’s social media hacked again; hacker renames the account and deleted all the
MUMBAI : KhaanZaadi rose to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 where she was one of the most...
Imlie: Shocking! Imlie slaps Agastya as the truth about her elder sister comes in front of the family; Annapurna stops the wedding mid – way
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Amazing: Mohit Parmar celebrates his birthday with Pandya Store co-actor Simran Budharup and close friends, calls his bash a ‘total blast’!
MUMBAI : Pandya Store is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is in its second season where there...
Exclusive! Keh Doon Tumhein actress Swati Tarar bags Rajshri Productions’ webseries titled Sangemarmar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive updates from the...
Recent Stories
Teena Singh
Exclusive! Teena Singh roped in for Dange starring Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhatt and Nikita Dutta
Latest Videos
Related Stories
SUSHANT DIVGIKAR
Wow! Bigg Boss Season 8 contestant Sushant Divgikar makes her relationship official on social media
KHANZAADI
OH NO! Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Khanzaadi’s social media hacked again; hacker renames the account and deleted all the
Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh
Woah! Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, and Mansi Srivastava join in for a joyful celebration at Nehalaxmi Iyer's bachelorette party; Check out PICs here!
Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani
Sad! Abhisha fans fume with rage as Abhishek Malhan calls Manisha Rani his ‘LITTLE SISTER’; slam him for playing with their feelings
Rupali Ganguly
OMG! Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly candidly discusses personal financial challenges; Says ‘I used to walk from Worli to Prithvi Theatre’
Ravi
Lovely! Ace actor and producer Ravi Dubey talks about Abhishek Kumar says “He has made us proud”