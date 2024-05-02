SAD! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain pet “Scotch” passes away

MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had made headlines these days for their participation in the reality show “Bigg Boss Season 17”

Their game was loved by the audience and both had reached the finale of the show, where Vicky was eliminated just a few days before the finale whereas Ankita was one of the finalists of the show and she emerged as the third runner up of the show.

The one thing that had grabbed the audience’s attention was the constant fights that the two used to have and the things that the actress’s mother – in – law has said but then post the show things were sorted.

Vicky in many interviews had said that the situation that happens in the show is not to be judged as the circumstances inside the house are tough and hence the fights came out the way it is, but life is beyond the show and at home were absolutely fine.

But now it seems tough time for Ankita and Vicky as they have lost their beloved pet dog “Scotch”

Ankita shared the photo of her pet and captioned it saying “Hey buddy mamma will miss you so much, Rest in peace scotch”

Vicky Jain also shared the photo and wrote “Will miss you scotch”

Well, there is no doubt that losing a pet is heartbreaking and it is difficult for one to move on.

They are not less than a child to their owners and it’s the most painful feeling to not see your child around.

Stay Strong Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain!

