Sad! Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey passed away last night; he is survived by his wife and son

MUMBAI : Since last night the television industry has woken up to the shocking news of two television actors passing away.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away last night as she met with an accident and today morning, Anupama actor Nitesh Pandey passed away due to a massive heart attack early in the morning, both the last rites will reportedly take place today.

The actor is survived by his wife and son who are devastated and haven’t yet processed the news.

His son is a very bright student and was very close to his father and this news has come as a shock to the family members.

Nitesh Pandey's wife is in a state of shock and now her brother while talking to a media portal said, “My sister is in shock and the actor’s father has left for Nagpur Igatpuri to get his mortal remains. They should be here by the afternoon. We have gone absolutely numb and I haven’t been able to talk to my sister.”

Well, this news has come as a shock to everyone and it will take time for the television industry to digest it.

