Sad: Aparna Dixit joins the bandwagon of celebrities who face harassment due to delay of flights! (Watch Video)

MUMBAI: There are a lot of people facing airport woes.

It was only recently that a person slapped an airline staff member who was announcing a flight delay due to fog. There are many celebrities also complaining about missed baggage, and how they are stuck for innumerable hours at the airport, left tired and without any sleep.

Surbhi Chandna, Radhika Apte, Naveen Sharma and many other actors took to their social media handles to share their ordeal of the problems they faced.

Now, actress Aparna Dixit has taken to social media to share the same.

Aparna, who is currently a part of Karmadhikari Shanidev, on Shemaroo TV was recently in Chandigarh for a shoot. She was shooting with Shakti Arora for a project under the banner of Red Eye Entertainment. Aparna shot for the project and had left for Mumbai however; the flight has been delayed and is now supposed to be a Mumbai flight via Chennai. Looks like that too will take quite some hours and Aparna mentioned how she has been spending a sleepless and tiring time waiting at the airport.

