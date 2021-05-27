SAD!! Arshi Khan regrets not being in a relationship and having a boyfriend, Here is what she shared

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 fame actress Arshi Khan says that she missed being in a relationship when she was battling with Covid-19 virus alone. She says "When you are infected, you need to be all alone and isolated. You miss out on some love and care. I regret not being in a relationship and having a boyfriend. I feel it’s high time for me to get myself into a relationship. Just waiting for that Mr. Right, hopefully soon I'll find a Mehboob for myself,"

Talking about her projects on web platform she says she is enjoying doing shows on the digital platforms, "I'm doing great on the web platform. For TV, I'm getting offers but I wish to play a glamorous character. I want to play a character my audience enjoys and find it real. I can't be part of rona dhona saas bahu serials. I'm happy to be part of more reality TV shows."

The actress had tested positive for Covid-19 in April and in the first week of May she recovered from it. During her isolation period, she spoke about how she took care of herself, “It was a self-pampering time for me. I ate well and took proper care. I made sure to have lots of fruits, juices and medicines. Also, I did yoga and took it easy.”

Arshi has starred in television series like Savitri Devi College & Hospital, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Vish.

