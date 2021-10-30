Sad! Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty breaks down; Vishal Kotian tries to cheer her up

MUMBAI: Ever since Shamita entered the house, she has shared a close bond with Vishal Kotian and they both consider each other as brother and sister. However, recently, the actress nominated Vishal.

Shamita's rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia entered the house as a contestant and told her that Vishal is using her for the game. This led to misunderstandings between Shamita and Vishal.

Now, Shamita was seen sitting by the poolside and crying. Vishal went to talk to her. The actor started the conversation by saying, "I don't know how much you," but Shamita interrupted him by saying, "You nominate me."

Vishal consoles her by saying, "Hum yaha badla badla khelne aae hai. Tu meri behen hai, me tera bhai hun. Tuney is hafte kiya to agle hafte me badla lunga. That is what relationships are for you? If Shilpa does something to you, you will take revenge?"

Shamita says, "No" and Vishal adds, "Then? Why is it different for me? Just because I am a nobody. You met me in this house and trust me, itna sa bhi khalesh nhi hai merey mann main. It's okay and I knew somewhere that you have (nominated me)."

When Rajiv entered the house, he told Shamita, "He is making a fool of you. He is only using you to move ahead in the game. Stop this anna-akka as your real brother has entered the house. He is not at all trustworthy. He is a dhokebaaz."

The diva confronted Vishal, who said, "Who has not made mistakes here. Your way of playing game is different from my way of playing the game."

Credits: Times Now