Sad! Check out of the list of singers who passed away during live performances

The sudden death of KK has sent shockwaves across the country and here we bring you the list of singers who passed away during live performance.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 18:54
Sad! Check out of the list of singers who passed away during live performances

MUMBAI: The death of Bollywood Singer KK has sent shockwaves around the nation as the singer died of a massive heart attack while performing during a live concert at Kolkata.

Since then, there have been speculation on his death and accusations have been thrown at the organization company.


The place where the concert took place could only accommodate 1000 people but during the event there were 7000 people and because of the crowd the air conditioners weren’t working and KK was seen sweating and feeling  uneasy which led to his death.

ALSO READ : Lesser-Known Facts! Bollywood singer KK once took up a Sales job for THIS special reason, deets inside

 
Arman Malik in one of his tweets also mentioned that when Singers perform the organizers are very mismanaged but still they have to perform for their fans and they complete it.

It’s not only with KK but also with many singers who passed away during a concert just shocking the fans and audience who were present at their concert.

Here we bring you the singers who died during their concert:


1 Krishnakumar Kunnath

Krishnakumar Kunnath best known as KK in the Bollywood industry passed away a day ago owing to a massive heart attack during a live performance. He has sung many successful Bollywood songs and was one of the most loved singers.


2. Malayalam playback singer Edava Basheer


Edava Basheer is a veteran Malayalam singer who collapsed on stage during a live concert in Allapuzha, Kerala on Saturday. Basheer, 78, was performing live at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Blue Diamond Orchestra when he fell unconscious on the stage and was rushed to the hospital but couldn’t be saved.


3. Sib Hashian


Sib was an international singer and he died on March 22, 2017, at the age of 67 of a heart attack, after collapsing in the middle of a set while performing on board a cruise ship.


4. Tiny Tim

 

 
Tiny Tim was an international musician and singer and . While performing his last number of a concert, he suffered a heart attack on stage in the middle of a rendition of his hit, "Tiptoe Through the Tulips". He was taken to the hospital but the doctors couldn’t revile him.


5 Mark Sandman

Mark  is also a well known international singer who collapsed on stage on July 3, 1999 at the Giardini del Principe in Palestrina, Lazio, Italy while performing with Morphine. His death, at the age of 46, was the result of a heart attack. His death has been attributed to heavy stress and the temperature of over 99 °F (37 °C) on the night of his death.

Well, this tragic death of a singer surely tells us how unpredictable life is.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Sad! KK passes away: Funeral to take place tomorrow, his mortal remains reached Mumbai

 

 

 

 


    
    
    

    
    
 

KK Edava Basheer Sib Hashian sudden death heart attack live performance TellyChakkar sad Bollywood
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 18:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sad! Check out of the list of singers who passed away during live performances
MUMBAI: The death of Bollywood Singer KK has sent shockwaves around the nation as the singer died of a massive heart...
WOW! ''We are Healing'', says BALH2's Ram aka Nakuul Mehta post recovery, Check out his latest post
MUMBAI: Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a unique show which was loved by the audience ever since its inception...
EXCLUSIVE! I feel my character Shekhar will play a significant role in Mohan’s life as the journey goes ahead: Sunny Sachdeva on his experience shooting for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
MUMBAI: Prateek Sharma has bankrolled popular shows like Ek Deewana Tha, Beyhadh 2, Mannmohini, Bahu Begam and last...
Wow! Meet the wife of star Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim
MUMBAI: Actor Fahadh Faasil has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution...
Ishq Vishk Rebound: Here’s what actress Naila Grewal has to say on the remake of the Shahid Kapoor starrer
MUMBAI : Naila Grewal who began her acting career with Imtiyaz Ali’s Tamasha is now set to play the female lead in the...
Must Read! Check out the properties owned and the net worth of the singer KK
MUMBAI: It was the night of 31st May when Bollywood lost one of the finest gems from the field of music Krishnakumar...
Recent Stories
Wow! Meet the wife of star Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim
Wow! Meet the wife of star Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim
Latest Video