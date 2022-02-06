Sad! Check out of the list of singers who passed away during live performances

MUMBAI: The death of Bollywood Singer KK has sent shockwaves around the nation as the singer died of a massive heart attack while performing during a live concert at Kolkata.

Since then, there have been speculation on his death and accusations have been thrown at the organization company.



The place where the concert took place could only accommodate 1000 people but during the event there were 7000 people and because of the crowd the air conditioners weren’t working and KK was seen sweating and feeling uneasy which led to his death.

Arman Malik in one of his tweets also mentioned that when Singers perform the organizers are very mismanaged but still they have to perform for their fans and they complete it.

It’s not only with KK but also with many singers who passed away during a concert just shocking the fans and audience who were present at their concert.

Here we bring you the singers who died during their concert:



1 Krishnakumar Kunnath

Krishnakumar Kunnath best known as KK in the Bollywood industry passed away a day ago owing to a massive heart attack during a live performance. He has sung many successful Bollywood songs and was one of the most loved singers.



2. Malayalam playback singer Edava Basheer



Edava Basheer is a veteran Malayalam singer who collapsed on stage during a live concert in Allapuzha, Kerala on Saturday. Basheer, 78, was performing live at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Blue Diamond Orchestra when he fell unconscious on the stage and was rushed to the hospital but couldn’t be saved.



3. Sib Hashian



Sib was an international singer and he died on March 22, 2017, at the age of 67 of a heart attack, after collapsing in the middle of a set while performing on board a cruise ship.



4. Tiny Tim



Tiny Tim was an international musician and singer and . While performing his last number of a concert, he suffered a heart attack on stage in the middle of a rendition of his hit, "Tiptoe Through the Tulips". He was taken to the hospital but the doctors couldn’t revile him.



5 Mark Sandman



Mark is also a well known international singer who collapsed on stage on July 3, 1999 at the Giardini del Principe in Palestrina, Lazio, Italy while performing with Morphine. His death, at the age of 46, was the result of a heart attack. His death has been attributed to heavy stress and the temperature of over 99 °F (37 °C) on the night of his death.

Well, this tragic death of a singer surely tells us how unpredictable life is.

