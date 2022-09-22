SAD! Comedian Raju Srivastava cremated at Nigambodh Ghat

The cremation of Raju Srivastava happened yesterday. Read below to know about the proceedings.

MUMBAI: Raju Srivastava, also known as the king of comedy, recently passed away aged 58. His cremation happened at the Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi on September 22. In attendance were his family members and close friends, including comedians Sunil Pal and Ahsaan Qureshi, who bid their final goodbye to the late comedian.

His body was taken from AIIMS, Delhi, to his residence in the capital city yesterday. Raju Srivastava was cremated at around 12:00 noon. His wife and daughter were by his side, along with actor Raju’s friends, Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi and veteran comedian Surendra Sharma.

Also Read : RIP! Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at the age of 58

The last rites process began at 10 am, and many fans surrounded the hearse till the cremation site. As per a source, “Raju's brother stays in Delhi. Hence they decided that the cremation would be easier in Delhi rather than getting the body back to Mumbai.”

Actor Raju’s daughter thanked all the actors and friends who shared their sympathies on social media. Comedian Sunil Pal told ANI, “Raju Srivastava was today's Charlie Chaplin. He was a very hardworking person and used to perform on stage for 2-3 hours continuously. The audience loved to see him perform on stage, and he also loved his work. If people consider us star performers, then Raju Srivastava was the entire sky. He was our teacher but never made us feel that. Raju Ji was very down-to-earth and had a great persona. He will always be remembered.”

Credit : Times Of India

Also Read : Must Read! Raju Srivastava’s daughter shares an important message on social media amid the comedian’s critical health condition

