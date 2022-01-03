Sad! Delnaaz Irani tests positive for COVID-19

MUMBI: Another celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19 is Delnaaz Irani. The actress will soon feature in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey. She underwent a test on Saturday and the reports came positive.

The actress says, “I was shooting till December 30 and we had an off for the next two days. On December 31, I started shivering, had a high fever and immense body pain. Percy (Karkaria, her boyfriend) and I decided to undergo a test. Fortunately, Percy tested negative, but I was positive.”

She is feeling sad that the New Year has begun on a sour note but believes that the phase will be over soon.

“I am feeling so miserable, as I have been extremely careful and strict with everyone on the set constantly telling them to wear masks and follow social distancing at all times. I feel extremely dejected, as it’s the beginning of the year. I am coming back after a long time and everything is perfect in terms of the role and the show. Par woh kehte hain na ki sab kuchh perfect hota hai toh nazar lag jaati hai. Shaayad mujhe khud ki lag gayi. When I got my report, I cried like a child and Percy gave me the much-needed support. I am hoping to recover soon."

The show has a bank of 12-13 episodes and this will allow her to rest well. Both her producers have been checking on her health and are supportive and considerate. Her co-actors have been calling and messaging her. She is missing the set and hopes to be back soon.

The producers Rajesh Ram and Pradeep Kumar are in touch with the entire team as their health is priority for them.

