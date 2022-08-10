Sad Demise! Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay dies; Deven Bhojani, Rupali Ganguly among others mourn the loss

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story.

Also read: R.I.P! Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 2 Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away in a Car Accident, Producer J.D Matheja offers condolences!

The country woke up today to the news that Vaibhavi Upadhyay or popularly known as Jasmine from TV sitcom Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai is no more. She passed away last night in a car accident.

This is the second death in two days after Aditya Singh Rajput was discovered dead a couple days back.

Vaibhavi was in a road accident and was traveling with her fiancé. The vehicle went out of control at a steep turn as per reports. She was a talented actress and a gem of a person.

Last night, JD Majethia, who has worked with Vaibhavi in SVS, tweeted about the death and mourned the loss. He knew her for 15 years. She was also seen in other shows like Sanrachana and C.I.D. among others.

Her co-stars from the Sarabhai family; Deven Bhojani, Rupali Ganguly and show producer Jamnadas Majethia have reacted strongly to the same and expressed their grief.

Check out

Apart from them, her fans have joined in to mourn the loss of such a beautiful talen like Vaibhavi.

Also read: Aditya Singh Rajput death: Shocking! Cops discover wounds on MTV splitsvilla actor’s head and ear

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar