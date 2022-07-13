Sad Demise! ‘My Mother My Everything’, says Actor Romiit Raaj as he pens a heartfelt note for his late mother, who passed away today

MUMBAI: Also read: OMG! Sidhu Moose Wala’s alleged murderers were seen brandishing guns in a car

Actor Romiit Raaj, lost his mother today. The actor shared the news on his social media handle through a heartfelt note.

Losing a parent is never easy and something that leaves a deep wound on everybody. We hope the actor and his family are coping and we pay our respects to his late mother.

The actor penned the post as, “I got 5 years extra Mother’s Love than my brother Rohan, blessed to be your son & I pray to God that I always have you as my mother. You have taught me to be brave & positive, always do right and never hurt anyone. I know you will always look over me, My Mother My Everything. Om Shanti. Mom left us today on 13th July morning for the journey ahead to the Higher Realm.”

The actor seemed very close to his mother and shared a picture of her on his Instagram. RIP.

