Sad Demise! ‘My Mother My Everything’, says Actor Romiit Raaj as he pens a heartfelt note for his late mother, who passed away today

The actor penned the post as, “I got 5 years extra Mother’s Love than my brother Rohan, blessed to be your son & I pray to God that I always have you as my mother.

Actor Romiit Raaj, lost his mother today. The actor shared the news on his social media handle through a heartfelt note.

Losing a parent is never easy and something that leaves a deep wound on everybody. We hope the actor and his family are coping and we pay our respects to his late mother.

The actor penned the post as, “I got 5 years extra Mother’s Love than my brother Rohan, blessed to be your son & I pray to God that I always have you as my mother. You have taught me to be brave & positive, always do right and never hurt anyone. I know you will always look over me, My Mother My Everything. Om Shanti. Mom left us today on 13th July morning for the journey ahead to the Higher Realm.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Romiit Raaj (@romitrajprasher)

The actor seemed very close to his mother and shared a picture of her on his Instagram. RIP.

