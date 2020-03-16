Sad Demise! Veteran actor Rasik Dave passes away at the age of 65

MUMBAI: Also read: Sad Demise! Ace singer Bhupinder Singh passes away at the age of 82

The country has lost a lot of stars from the entertainment industry this year and the list just doesn’t seem to end. Now we get the news that actor Rasik Dave passed away. He was Ketaki Dave’s husband and left for the humble abode due to kidney failure, at the age of 65.

He was on dialysis for the past two years and the kidneys continued to deteriorate. The past month was very painful and he finally lost the fight, passing away at 8pm tonight. He is survived by wife Ketaki and tow children.

The final rites could take place tomorrow. Ketaki’s mother is also a famous actress, Sarita Joshi and her father Pravin Joshi is a theatre director. She has a younger sister Purbi Joshi who is also part of the entertainment industry.

Rasik was called Rasikbhai fondly and he and his wife ran a Gujarati theatre company together. Rasik started his career with the Gujarati film ‘Putra Vadhu’ in the year 1982. He worked in both the Gujarati and Hindi mediums. Ketaki and Rasik participated in Nach Baliye together in 2006.

We are sure the entertainment industry loses a gem today. Alapana Buch, who stars in Anupamaa, shared her condolences, one amongst many more to come from his family, friends, and fans. He will definitely be missed and we hope the family has people to stand by them.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Charul Malik on a day before Deepesh Bhan's demise, "We had shot for fun reel before the pack up and headed back to our respective house", shares Deepesh was about to share the reel the next day

Des: Rasik was called Rasikbhai fondly and he and his wife ran a Gujarati theatre company together. Rasik started his career with the Gujarati film ‘Putra Vadhu’ in the year 1982. He worked in both the Gujarati and Hindi mediums. Ketaki and Rasik participated in Nach Baliye together in 2006.

Credits: Times of India