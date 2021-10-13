SAD! Did you know this Bigg Boss 15 contestant used to sell newspapers, milk, and cinema tickets in black for a living?

MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian has carved a niche for himself in showbiz.

He is currently making headlines for Bigg Boss 15.

Vishal has been a well-known figure on television for almost two decades. He is a model turned actor and continues to set the standard for the next generation with his chiselled physique and honest insights. Read to know more about the Bigg Boss 15 contestant.

Vishal Kotian was born and raised in the Maharashtra city of Mumbai. He attended Fatima High School till tenth grade and earned a postgraduate degree from Don Bosco College in Matunga. Vishal earned a master's degree in commerce from Mumbai's Narsee Monjee College of Commerce.

As a child, the 'Akbar Ka Birbal' actor revealed that he used to sell newspapers, milk, and cinema tickets in black because he came from a poor home. The actor credits his parents for sending him to a prestigious school, and he now holds an MBA in finance from one of India's top colleges. Vishal was in the news in March of this year for his plans to marry his long-time lover. Due to the spread of the second wave of the coronavirus, the engagement appears to be on hold.

On the work front, Vishal Kotian debuted on television with the show 'Dil Vil Pyar Vyar' in 1998. Later, he appeared in television shows like as Aek Chabhi Hai Pados Mein, Shree Adi Manav, and Vighnaharta Ganesh.

CREDIT: DNAINDIA