Sad! Fahmaan Khan mourns the loss of a special fan, and says, ‘I prayed For you to get better’! Read the full story here!

Fahmaan has a massive fan following and fans adore him, not just for his acting but for his personality as well. He takes out the time to interact with fans online, follows the fan pages, and is quite active.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 10:00
I prayed For you to get better’

MUMBAI :Fahmaan Khan is a popular actor and stars as Ravi Randhawa in the show Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan  Dharampatni. He enjoys a massive fan following.

But it was his role as Aryan in Imlie that was the turning point. Now after bidding adieu to the show a little while ago, the actor is seen in the Color’s show Dharampatni and fans are loving his new avatar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Fahmaan Khan opens up on his struggling days and shares why he take up reality shows, says "I am not in love with the concept"

Fahmaan actually took to his social media to write a very emotional and sad message for a very special and dear fan, who unfortunately passed away.

As per reports, this fan had an active Instagram page dedicated to Fahmaan and Megha Ray, and Fahmaan’s post indicated that, the fan was in hospital getting treatment.

He wrote, “With a very heavy heart, we bid you goodbye, Tuba. Surely life is unpredictable. You live will live on with us in our hearts and memories.

We thought you were getting better. I prayed for you to get better so we could meet and I could give you a tight hug to take away most of what you went through during your stay at the hospital. Par hum milenge. We will meet where it matters most. RIP beautiful soul. Love you @meghaan_kii_duniya”

Check out the post here:

 

 

Megha Ray also posted an emotional note on the sad demise of the fan, Tuba,  who ran a fan page for her and Fahmaan.

Many other fans and followers took to the comment section to pray for the departed soul and share tier own stories related to her. This indeed is a very sad occasion and we pray for the family of the departed soul.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Megha Ray's advice to her character Radhika in "Sapnon Ki Chhalaang" is to "pause and take a breath" to survive the hustle-bustle of Mumbai

 

   

Megha Ray MeghAan Fahmaan Khan Dharampatni Gurpreet Bedi Sumaan Kritika Singh Yadav aryalie Fahmaan Khan Music Video Aditi Shetty Imlie apna time aayega TellyChakkar
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

