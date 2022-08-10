Sad! Fahmaan Khan talks about the bond he shared with his late brother Faraaz Khan “ My brother told me that he couldn’t help me in my career and that I should built it with my own hard work during his last days he couldn’t recognize him”

Fahmaan Khan is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television, and now in an interview he spoke about the bond he shared with his brother.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 11:46
Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI: Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work he made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, did not receive the expected success.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where fans are loving him as Ravi and have given him a thumbs up.

The actor is quite active on his social media account and he keeps sharing about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

Now in a recent interview, Fahmaan Khan spoke about his brother and the bond he shared with him.

(ALSO READ : Did you know that Dharampatnii fame Fahmaan Khan also has This talent alongside being an excellent actor?)

The actor said “ I was very close to my brother and he has motivated me to become an actor. He told me he wouldn’t be able to help me in the industry and told me to build my own journey”

He further said “He was suffering from neurological disorder and the last stages and we were well prepared for the worst and during his last days he couldn’t even remember my name and that was hurtful, but I know he is around me and his blessings are there with me”

Fahmaan Khan’s elder brother Faraaz Khan was a well-known actor in the entertainment industry and he had worked in movies like Mehndi, Dulhan Banoo Main Teri.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia collaborate for THIS upcoming project, check out the deets inside)

Fahmaan Khan Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Colors Voot Reality show Imlie Sumbul Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii Balaji Telefilms Ekta Kapoor Rohit Shetty Faraaz Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 11:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Amba gets a call from police, makes a BIG request
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Satya furious with Sai, Virat becomes a problem again
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Confrontation! Virat doubts Sai’s actions
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer shows a huge jump in its third weekend
MUMBAI: There’s no stopping for The Kerala Story at the box office. It was expected that as the Hollywood film FastX...
Exclusive! Kasak actress Taniya Chatterjee roped in for OTT show titled Love Bites
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and Television,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Peaceful! Savi’s arrival at the Chavan Niwas makes the family happy
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer shows a huge jump in its third weekend
Latest Video
Related Stories
These Female
AMAZING! These Female ACTRESSES won the hearts of the masses by playing NEGATIVE characters on-screen, check out
Sanjay Swaraj
EXCLUSIVE! Sanjay Swaraj BAGS LSD Films' upcoming show for Zee TV
Erica fernnades
Scary! Erica fernnades posts a terrifying picture says she is looking for a date
Dolly Chawla
Exclusive! Dolly Chawla roped in for Chitra Sharma Vakil’s New Show for Atrangi TV!
Parineeta Borthakur and Sandeep Sachdeva
EXCLUSIVE! Parineeta Borthakur and Sandeep Sachdeva roped in for LSD Films' upcoming show for Zee TV
Sana Amin Sheikh
Exclusive! Sana Amin Sheikh to make her TV comeback as the lead in Chitra Sharma Vakil’s New Show for Atrangi TV!