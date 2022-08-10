Sad! Fahmaan Khan talks about the bond he shared with his late brother Faraaz Khan “ My brother told me that he couldn’t help me in my career and that I should built it with my own hard work during his last days he couldn’t recognize him”

MUMBAI: Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work he made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, did not receive the expected success.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where fans are loving him as Ravi and have given him a thumbs up.

The actor is quite active on his social media account and he keeps sharing about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

Now in a recent interview, Fahmaan Khan spoke about his brother and the bond he shared with him.

(ALSO READ : Did you know that Dharampatnii fame Fahmaan Khan also has This talent alongside being an excellent actor?)

The actor said “ I was very close to my brother and he has motivated me to become an actor. He told me he wouldn’t be able to help me in the industry and told me to build my own journey”

He further said “He was suffering from neurological disorder and the last stages and we were well prepared for the worst and during his last days he couldn’t even remember my name and that was hurtful, but I know he is around me and his blessings are there with me”

Fahmaan Khan’s elder brother Faraaz Khan was a well-known actor in the entertainment industry and he had worked in movies like Mehndi, Dulhan Banoo Main Teri.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia collaborate for THIS upcoming project, check out the deets inside)